New Hartlepool United goalkeeper Harvey Cartwright has revealed that he relished the challenge after making his National League debut just five days after signing for Pools on Saturday.

If the 23-year-old was nervous about the prospect of starting his side's National League opener against Yeovil at the weekend despite having only trained with his new teammates twice, then he didn't show it. Cartwright, who was officially confirmed as the club's 12th summer signing on Thursday after arriving on a season-long loan from Championship side Hull City, produced a confident performance, making important second half saves from James Daly, Charlie Cooper and Ben Wodskou while dominating his area, particularly when Yeovil looked to bombard his box in the final quarter of an hour. Despite one or two nervous moments, it was an almost perfect start for the young goalkeeper, who celebrated his Pools debut with a well-deserved clean sheet.

Indeed, it was a momentum moment for the new man following a nightmarish 2024/25 season. Having enjoyed a hugely successful spell on loan at Grimsby in the 2023/24 campaign, making 32 appearances and winning the Mariners player of the year award, Cartwright looked set to continue his progression when a serious injury sidelined him for eight months and caused him to miss the entirety of last term. Now fully fit and raring to go, Pools might well have pulled off a really shrewd bit of business following a long and drawn-out search for a new number one goalkeeper that lasted almost the entire summer.

It had been widely expected that Pools would look to recruit a new first choice in-between the sticks after Adam Smith, who played 31 times last term and was the number one between December, when he regained his place in the side from Leicester loanee Brad Young, and the end of the season, endured some well-documented struggles in the final months of the campaign. Although the 32-year-old, who is also the club's goalkeeping coach, was initially impressive and was rewarded with a new 18-month contract in January, Smith struggled towards the end of the season and made a number of costly, high-profile errors. Pools had been linked with a whole host of different goalkeepers this summer, from veteran Paul Farman to former Shrewsbury man Jamal Blackman, while the likes of Adam Richardson, Will Brook and Archie Mair all failed to convince during spells on trial. Although there was a growing sense of concern among Pools fans that the club were set to begin the new season with just one recognised goalkeeper on their books - and that would have surely made for some interesting training sessions - there is now a feeling that the club's patience might have been a virtue following Cartwright's assured debut in Somerset.

Cartwright produced an impressive performance on his Pools debut at the weekend, keeping a clean sheet despite only having trained with his new teammates twice. Picture by Phil Mingo/PPAUK.

"It's been a challenge," Cartwright told BBC Radio Tees Sport.

"I came in on Tuesday, had my first training session obviously ahead of the game on Saturday. I'm still getting to know everyone's names and stuff like that now, that's probably pretty bad of me! I don't mind being thrown in at the deep end, I've had a few challenges so far in my career with setbacks and things like that. It's stuff I want to be able to take in my stride and, hopefully, learn and get better from."