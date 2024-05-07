New Hartlepool United manager Darren Sarll wants his side to be fitter and faster next season
Previous boss Kevin Phillips often lamented his side's supposed lack of fitness and had warned that players were in for a demanding pre-season prior to his departure.
Sarll's attitude towards the squad's fitness is expected to be similar, with the 41-year-old renowned for adopting a high energy, high intensity style of play.
At times last term, Pools were a bit one-paced, lacklustre and cumbersome, often fading and inviting teams onto them towards the end of games and winning just two midweek matches all season.
Midfield was a particularly problematic area, with the regular trio of Nicky Featherstone, Tom Crawford and Callum Cooke all very capable in possession lacking height and pace.
At times, Pools were overrun by more energetic and dynamic midfields but, after both Cooke and Crawford were released, supporters can expect a new look to the engine room next term.
With the exception of the right-hand side, where Joe Grey enjoyed the best season of his career and teenage full-back Louis Stephenson showed an impressive turn of foot, Pools were lacking pace throughout much of the side.
Injuries were another issue, with Pools missing a number of key players for long periods and finishing the season with a squad of just 15 at Dorking, including three teenagers and two goalkeepers.
So, while pre-season will be important to make sure the squad are fit and firing ahead of the new campaign, Sarll is also well aware of the need to add some power and athleticism to the ranks this summer.
"Pre-season is your only time to breathe and be reflective during games, without the heat and pressure on you," he said.
"There's a difference between having players and getting them fit, and signing players that are naturally athletic and strong.
"That's an important part of the player profile we'll be looking at.
"We will still need senior players, we will still need players in their 30s, we'll still need characters and experienced heads.
"I would like to think that recruiting that physical component into this team, players that are able to go for longer and longer, faster and faster, is going to make us much more competitive."
