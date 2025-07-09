New Hartlepool United manager explains striker's absence in pre-season opener
Although Pools fans got the chance to see three of the club's five new signings in action - Brad Walker and Jay Benn both impressed in the first half, while Reiss McNally produced an assured performance after the break - neither Danny Johnson nor Jermaine Francis were involved as Grayson's side got their pre-season campaign underway.
While Francis, who became the club's fifth summer signing earlier this week after completing a move from National League champions Barnet, was still in London - the 23-year-old had a late finish last season thanks to international commitments with Grenada - Johnson was at the game and went through a fairly rigorous pre-match warm-up.
The new frontman, who is set to replace the prolific Mani Dieseruvwe after he sealed a move to National League rivals Rochdale on Friday, did not play a whole lot of football last season. While he managed 30 appearances for League Two Walsall, most of those came from the bench and his last start was in March.
"Johnson signed on Friday and then we had the weekend off, he trained really hard on Monday," Grayson said.
"I just felt it was a bit too early for him. He's been doing a lot of work at home and in the gym, he could've played but I thought that, for the sake of 45 minutes, he'd be better off doing some controlled running.
"He'll train on Thursday and Friday - Jermaine Francis will be back in on Thursday and Friday as well, he had to go back to London - and both will get some game time at the weekend."
