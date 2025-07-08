New Hartlepool United manager Simon Grayson was "really pleased" after his side made a winning start to their pre-season campaign on Tuesday evening, beating neighbours FC Hartlepool 3-0.

While it was by no means a vintage performance from Pools - a squad consisting entirely of trialists beat FC Hartlepool 8-1 last summer - it was a positive start for Grayson, who is looking to add a fifth promotion in English football to his impressive CV after replacing Anthony Limbrick last month.

After surviving an early scare when Mikey McGee fired wide in the opening exchanges, Pools dominated large parts of the game and looked comfortable on the ball, generally composed and occasionally threatening, particularly when the visitors were able to inject some pact into the game through the likes of Jay Benn, Louis Stephenson and Sam Folarin.

The visitors took a while to get going but forced a number of sharp saves from goalkeeper George Briggs, with Adam Campbell the first to test the stopper in the seventh minute before Luke Charman made a mess of the rebound from close range. Pools started to turn the screw and threatened from set-pieces through both Brad Walker, who was probably the standout performer in the first half, and Tom Parkes. Grayson's side had to bide their time and Pools didn't break the deadlock until five minutes before the break when one of their first half trialists latched onto Campbell Darcy's long ball and poked the opening goal beyond the onrushing Briggs.

Pools started the second half well and put the game to bed thanks to goals from Sam Folarin, who impressed with his pace after the break, and teenager Kian Foreman, who was full of confidence and purpose, before the contest fizzled out somewhat in the final half an hour.

Although fans will get a better idea of what to expect from their side as Pools start to go through the gears over the coming weeks, there were some positive signs. Pools made the switch between a 3-5-2 in the first half and a flat back four in the second pretty seamlessly - and Grayson has vowed to ensure his side are adaptable next season - while the new boss was impressed with the performances of a number of trialists.

Tuesday's game was also the first chance for fans to see three of the club's five summer signings. Jay Benn and Brad Walker both gave decent accounts of themselves in the first half before Reiss McNally produced an assured second half display, albeit the former Kidderminster man was rarely tested at the back. Danny Johnson, who signed on Friday following a spell at League Two Walsall, was at the game but was not deemed fit enough to feature - although Grayson said the frontman would be involved against Whitby at the weekend - while Jermaine Francis, who joined from National League champions Barnet, was in London but is set to return to the North East on Thursday.

Other than that, teenage attacker Kian Foreman caught the eye while Sam Folarin, who struggled to make much of an impact last season after completing a move from Harrogate in January but will be keenly hoping to kick on next term, impressed with his pace and purposeful running.

"This is all part of our training schedule and I felt it was a positive evening," Grayson said.

"We had a hard day's training yesterday (Monday), the teams were always going to play 45 minutes each. In the first half, we played 3-4-1-2 and, in the second half, we went to 4-4-2 and that's what we'll be throughout the season. We want to be flexible, we need to be able to play in different systems.

"I was really pleased with some of the performances. Some of the trialists stood out and did really well, some of the current players that I knew about did well and I thought some of our younger players were excellent. It was a good test for us tonight."