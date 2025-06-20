New Hartlepool United boss Simon Grayson is relishing the prospect of a return to management in England after taking charge last week.

The former Blackpool, Leeds, Huddersfield and Sunderland boss, whose last job in England was in 2021, was appointed Pools manager last week after spells in India and Nepal, leading Lalitpur City to the Nepalese Super League title in April.

Grayson will be under no illusions as to the size of the task ahead of him - Pools have lost ground on all of their National League rivals following a dramatic few months, on and off the pitch.

In a long-awaited first interview, the new Pools boss told the official club website he was relishing the challenge.

"After talking to Raj (Singh) and the board, it was just a decision that I was really pleased to take," he said.

"I was in Portugal when they spoke to me and within a few days we got it sorted. My wife was complaining that within a couple of days I was back on my phone, looking at players and everything that comes with being back in football management in this country.

"I'm delighted to be here - I certainly know the magnitude of this football club, the history and tradition of what it is, where it once has been and where it is at this moment in time. Hopefully I can come here and make the team and the club successful again."