New Hartlepool United midfielder Nathan Sheron has hailed Pools as a "massive club" after he became Darren Sarll's third signing of the summer.

The 26-year-old signed from National League rivals Oldham for an undisclosed fee and admits he was impressed by the backing of the Pools fans last season when he was an opponent.

Sheron, who becomes the second new addition in midfield, was part of the Harrogate side who were on the wrong end of a memorable reverse back in 2021 when Dave Challinor's team came from two goals down to win 3-2.

Pools were 2-0 down at half time but scored three goals in nine second half minutes to turn the contest on its head and leave a lasting impression on Sheron, who will be hoping to command the backing of the fans next term.

His committed, industrious and dedicated approach should endear him to Pools supporters, who felt - justifiably - that their side were too easy to play through in midfield last season.

Sheron, who made 91 appearances in his two years at Oldham, should be well-placed to add some much-needed bite to Darren Sarll's midfield and, like fellow new faces Luke Charman and Jack Hunter, fits the profile of player the recruitment team have been seeking to bring in.

And Sheron, who was in the Oldham side that inflicted two defeats on Pools over the festive period, ultimately signalling the end for embattled manager John Askey, admits he has been impressed by his experiences of the Suit Direct faithful.

"It's a massive club, it's a massive club in the league," he told the club website.

"We had two games over Christmas and the backing, especially at our place, they brought the numbers.

"I remember playing here a few years ago for Harrogate. I think Harrogate were 2-0 up at half time and Hartlepool ended up winning 3-2.

"It sticks in my head just how loud the fans were and how much they got behind the team, especially at 2-0 down.