Dieseruvwe was a welcome addition at the Suit Direct Stadium when making the move from FC Halifax Town ahead of the club’s return for pre-season duty.

The striker scored 13 times for Halifax in the National League last season and wasted little time in finding the back of the net for John Askey’s side when sliding in from close range in Hartlepool’s pre-season opener with Middlesbrough.

And the 28-year-old has revealed how he is already settling into life well at the Suit Direct Stadium.

Emmanuel Dieseruvwe, who spent time with Grimsby Town, is settling in well with Hartlepool United following his summer move from FC Halifax Town. (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

"It’s been really good. I’ve really enjoyed my first few weeks here and getting to meet the lads and getting to work with the gaffer, getting on the training pitch and the other night scoring my first goal – it’s been a really good start for me,” said Dieseruvwe.

"The lads have all been really welcoming, it’s been easy for me to settle in. Apart from the commute it’s been a nice and easy transition.”

Dieseruvwe is part of the club's pre-season training camp in Scotland before returning to complete the pre-season schedule with fixtures against Blyth Spartans, Redcar Athletic, Harrogate Town and Sunderland.

But for Dieseruvwe and his new team-mates, it’s about continuing to build fitness and integrating into the squad.

"These are the times where we can come together at a camp like this, where we graft together and can push each other through. At the end of it, it will all be worth it,” said Dieseruvwe.

“Even the drive up [to Scotland] the lads were having a bit of banter on the bus and getting together, getting to know each other a little bit more and bonding together as a team and building that team spirit.