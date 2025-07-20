New Hartlepool United striker Alex Reid has described himself as a "fox in the box" after completing a permanent move to Victoria Park.

Pools have been on the lookout for a new talisman in recent weeks and have secured the signing of the powerful forward, who scored 21 goals in all competitions last season.

The 29-year-old joined Pools on Thursday and his arrival represents a real coup for the club, who have been looking to add some pace, power and a focal point to partner fellow new recruit Danny Johnson up front.

Pools have been in the market for some firepower following the high profile departures of Mani Dieseruvwe, who scored 43 goals in 89 games at Victoria Park before signing for Rochdale at the beginning of the month, and Joe Grey, who penned a permanent deal with title favourites York on Tuesday.

The frontman has signed a permanent contract at Pools following a prolific loan spell at fellow National League side Wealdstone last season, scoring 17 goals in 32 games. Picture by Jordan Mansfield/Getty Images.

While the signing of experienced frontman Danny Johnson, who joined following a successful spell with League Two Walsall, represented a positive start, the sense among fans has been that the club have been in need of someone to lead the line alongside him. In Reid, Pools look to have secured one of the National League's most sought-after frontmen who should bring goals and presence to the attack.

Reid arrives at Pools having been released by Oldham, who won promotion back to the Football League after edging out Southend in last season's play-off final, at the end of the campaign. While Reid featured sparingly for the Latics last term, he enjoyed a prolific spell on loan at fellow National League side Wealdstone, scoring 17 goals in 32 games as the Stones narrowly avoided relegation. Given his goalscoring exploits, the striker's signature was expected to be in high demand this summer.

Reid, who has also scored goals for the likes of Solihull Moors and Stockport County, looks set to be another important piece in the Pools puzzle after sealing a permanent move to Victoria Park.

"If I had to describe myself as a forward I'd say I'm a fox in the box," Reid told the official Pools club website.

"I got 21 goals last season and I don't think one was outside the box - I'm not even sure I've got the shot power to shoot or score outside the box really!

"A lot of the goals that I do score are not going to be attractive goals, they're just going to be tap-ins, scruffy goals, getting on the end of things and running in-behind.

"I'll bring plenty of personality and plenty of belief. A club like Hartlepool, with the fanbase that they've got, if you can go on a run and get a few positive results, then you can go on and win games just literally through the fans intimidating opponents and get the home ground rocking, especially if we can produce some good form at home."