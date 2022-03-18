Jamie Sterry got Hartlepool United back into the game against Newport County

Competing in their third game in just six days Pools showed their resilience as they came from behind against promotion chasing Newport to earn a remarkable three points.

Graeme Lee’s side fell behind when James Clarke nipped in front of Omar Bogle to head in Ollie Cooper’s freekick.

But Pools got back in the game when Jamie Sterry cleverly found space in the area to fire low beyond Joe Day.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

And the away side weren’t done there in the first half as Lee’s men went in front before the break when David Ferguson wriggled clear down the left before picking out Luke Molyneux in the area who swept home delightfully.

Molyneux might have extended the lead midway through the second half but he was off target before County levelled through Robert Street’s near post finish.

But Pools showed their character as they re-established their lead instantly as a short freekick was worked to Ferguson and his deep cross was met by Neill Byrne’s towering header.

Lee made three changes to the side who lost against Bradford City at the Suit Direct Stadium as Gary Liddle, Tom Crawford and Omar Bogle returned in place of Joe White, Joe Grey and Marcus Carver as Lee reverted to a back five.

Liddle joined Timi Odusina and Byrne as three central defenders while Crawford started in a more advanced role alongside Molyneux behind Bogle.

And Pools actually started the evening on the front foot with Bogle testing Day in the Newport goal.

But it was the hosts who took the lead with a soft goal as Cooper’s floated freekick was met by Clarke who flicked beyond Ben Killip.

It put the home side on the front foot as they dominated proceedings for a while with Aston Villa loanee Finn Azaz testing Killip.

But Pools levelled when Nicky Featherstone clipped a smart ball into the advancing Sterry who produced some stunning skill to beat Mickey Demetriou before firing beyond Day.

And on the stroke of half-time Pools hit the front when Ferguson got the better of Cameron Norman to advance into the area and pick out Molyneux who whipped a cool first time effort into the far corner.

Pools nullified Newport for large parts of the second half and might have extended their lead when Ferguson picked out Molyneux once more in the area but this time the striker was off target.

And Pools would regret that miss moments later when substitute James Waite got beyond Isaac Fletcher to fire a cross in at the near post which Street diverted goalwards.

But Pools never let their heads drop and regained the lead through a towering header from Bryne to ensure the long journey back to the North East is an enjoyable one for the travelling 156 Pools supporters.

Pools will now enjoy a week off before they return to action at Northampton Town next weekend.

A message from the Football Clubs Editor

Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Hartlepool United coverage 365 days a year.

This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription to our new sports-only package here.