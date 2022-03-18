Hartlepool United travel to Rodney Parade to take on Newport County.

Graeme Lee’s side head to Rodney Parade on the back of a disappointing double header on home soil where Pools managed just one point from six against Leyton Orient and Bradford City.

Pools have hit a bit of a buffer in terms of results since their EFL Trophy semi-final defeat on penalties to Rotherham United with Lee keen to see his side bounce back to ensure the season does not peter out.

But the Pools boss knows his side are in for a tough night against a Newport team finding their stride following a third straight win in Tuesday’s success over Carlisle United.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mark Shelton is set to miss Hartlepool United's trip to Newport County with a hamstring injury. (Credit: Mark Fletcher | MI News)

The result moved County into the top three of the League Two table as James Rowberry’s side continue to push for a place in League One after last year’s play-off final heartbreak.

"They’re a very good team, they’ve been up and around it for quite a few years now so we know it’s going to be a tough night but every team you come up against in this league is tough. Everyone can beat everyone on any given day.

“They’re a well organised team and there’s a reason why they’ve won their last three games because they've got good players within that organisation and we’ve got to try and match them and try and utilise what we can in areas where we think we can hurt them.”

Lee has something of a midfield dilemma on his hands this evening as Pools are set to be without three midfielder’s in South Wales.

Mark Shelton (hamstring), Gavan Holohan (calf) and Joe White (ankle) are all set to miss tonight’s fixture through injury which could mean Martin Smith retaining his place in the starting XI.

“Shelts won’t be fit for the weekend. He twinged his hamstring the day before on Monday and it just flared up, it wasn’t right,” said Lee.

“It would be too early to push him on to try and involve him. You can end up causing more damage if you did.

“Gav came in on Monday and reported he’d been managing a calf problem for a week or so.

“Unfortunately [Joe’s] another one who’s reported an injury.

“His ankle was all swollen up yesterday and there’s also a COVID issue within the family so we’ve got to manage that situation."

Meanwhile Pools continue to promote the launch of their ‘United For Ukraine’ appeal with donations already being received at the Suit Direct Stadium.

The appeal has been collaboratively set up by Hartlepool United Football Club and its charitable arm, the Hartlepool United Community Sports Foundation, with the aim of directly supporting Ukraine and its people during this time of unprecedented conflict.

Pools chairman, Raj Singh, has championed the initiative and made an initial £250,000 donation.

“Recent events in Ukraine have been profoundly shocking,” said Singh.

“As a football club and a public facing business in Teesside we are in a position to play our small part in helping with this crisis, whether that be with a donation or simply by providing basic supplies.

"I hope we can come together as a club, a town, and a region to show our united support for Ukraine and its people.”

A message from the Football Clubs Editor

Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Hartlepool United coverage 365 days a year.

This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription to our new sports-only package here.