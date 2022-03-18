Newport County v Hartlepool United: Team news from Rodney Parade as Graeme Lee's side look to bounce back from Bradford City defeat
It’s Friday night football for Hartlepool United as they travel to South Wales to take on Newport County.
Graeme Lee’s side head to Rodney Parade on the back of a disappointing double header on home soil where Pools managed just one point from six against Leyton Orient and Bradford City.
Pools have hit a bit of a buffer in terms of results since their EFL Trophy semi-final defeat on penalties to Rotherham United with Lee keen to see his side bounce back to ensure the season does not peter out.
But the Pools boss knows his side are in for a tough night against a Newport team finding their stride following a third straight win in Tuesday’s success over Carlisle United.
The result moved County into the top three of the League Two table as James Rowberry’s side continue to push for a place in League One after last year’s play-off final heartbreak.
"They’re a very good team, they’ve been up and around it for quite a few years now so we know it’s going to be a tough night but every team you come up against in this league is tough. Everyone can beat everyone on any given day.
“They’re a well organised team and there’s a reason why they’ve won their last three games because they've got good players within that organisation and we’ve got to try and match them and try and utilise what we can in areas where we think we can hurt them.”
Lee has something of a midfield dilemma on his hands this evening as Pools are set to be without three midfielder’s in South Wales.
Mark Shelton (hamstring), Gavan Holohan (calf) and Joe White (ankle) are all set to miss tonight’s fixture through injury which could mean Martin Smith retaining his place in the starting XI.
“Shelts won’t be fit for the weekend. He twinged his hamstring the day before on Monday and it just flared up, it wasn’t right,” said Lee.
“It would be too early to push him on to try and involve him. You can end up causing more damage if you did.
“Gav came in on Monday and reported he’d been managing a calf problem for a week or so.
“Unfortunately [Joe’s] another one who’s reported an injury.
“His ankle was all swollen up yesterday and there’s also a COVID issue within the family so we’ve got to manage that situation."
Meanwhile Pools continue to promote the launch of their ‘United For Ukraine’ appeal with donations already being received at the Suit Direct Stadium.
The appeal has been collaboratively set up by Hartlepool United Football Club and its charitable arm, the Hartlepool United Community Sports Foundation, with the aim of directly supporting Ukraine and its people during this time of unprecedented conflict.
Pools chairman, Raj Singh, has championed the initiative and made an initial £250,000 donation.
“Recent events in Ukraine have been profoundly shocking,” said Singh.
“As a football club and a public facing business in Teesside we are in a position to play our small part in helping with this crisis, whether that be with a donation or simply by providing basic supplies.
"I hope we can come together as a club, a town, and a region to show our united support for Ukraine and its people.”
A message from the Football Clubs Editor
Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Hartlepool United coverage 365 days a year.
This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription to our new sports-only package here.
Your support is much appreciated. Richard Mennear, Football Clubs Editor.
Newport County v Hartlepool United LIVE: Team news and updates from Rodney Parade
Last updated: Friday, 18 March, 2022, 19:10
- Pools looking to bounce back from Bradford City reverse.
- Mark Shelton, Gavan Holohan and Joe White all doubtful for trip to South Wales.
- Graeme Lee expecting tough test at Rodney Parade.
The hosts
And here is how the home side line-up including the leagues leading scorer
TEAM NEWS
Graeme Lee has named his starting XI to face Newport County
𝙋𝙧𝙚𝙙𝙞𝙘𝙩𝙚𝙙 𝙓𝙄
Graeme Lee could be in line to make changes to his line-up once again this evening as Hartlepool United face their third game in six days against Newport County.
Lee has rotated his squad already this week with Luke Molyneux and Omar Bogle having spells on the bench.
But with a number of midfield injury concerns Lee is almost certainly set to make at least one change with Newcastle United loanee Joe White set to miss the trip to Rodney Parade.
And we predict as many as three changes in total.
Predicted XI:Killip, Sterry, Byrne, Odusina, Ferguson, Featherstone (c), Crawford, Fletcher, Grey, Molyneux, Bogle
𝙏𝙝𝙚 𝙙𝙖𝙣𝙜𝙚𝙧 𝗺𝗲𝗻
“League Two top scorer Dom Telford is clearly a threat but Finn Azaz has been the star man recently.
“The skilful Aston Villa midfielder has had a superb season and is a key figure in the final third with fast feet and vision.
“He scored with a late run into the box in midweek but can also hammer them in from distance, as he showed with a cracker against Tranmere last month.”
𝙐𝙣𝙞𝙩𝙚𝙙 𝙁𝙤𝙧 𝙐𝙠𝙧𝙖𝙞𝙣𝙚
𝙏𝙝𝙚 𝙊𝙥𝙥𝙤𝙨𝙞𝙩𝙞𝙤𝙣
Robbie Willmott has made a rapid recovery to boost Newport County’s League Two promotion bid.
The midfielder limped off after suffering an injury to his lower left leg in the win over Tranmere Rovers at the end of February and it was feared that he would be out of action until April.
“He has had a very good rehab programme and the physios have got him back quicker than we thought,” said the boss.
Midfielder Ollie Cooper is “50/50” after missing the last two games while Jake Cain remains a doubt after being forced off with a rib problem at Stevenage last weekend.
County will leave a decision on central defender James Clarke until the last minute after he went off in the second half of the 2-1 win at Carlisle on Tuesday.
“He is touch and go and it will be a last minute one. I am hoping he will be okay but we will have to play it by ear and I will know on Friday morning,” said Rowberry.
County's promotion bid boosted as stalwart makes surprise return from injury
NEWPORT County AFC have been boosted by the return of midfielder Robbie Willmott for their League Two clash with Hartlepool at Rodney Parade…
𝙏𝙚𝙖𝙢 𝙉𝙚𝙬𝙨
Graeme Lee will be without up to three of his midfield options this evening with Mark Shelton, Gavan Holohan and Joe White all set to miss the trip to South Wales.
Shelton was a surprise absentee in Pools’ defeat to Bradford City in midweek before Lee revealed the 25-year-old had tweaked his hamstring in training ahead of the game.
Meanwhile, Irishman Holohan reported a minor calf issue which he continues to struggle with, as well as an illness in the week.
And Newcastle United loanee White, who moved back into a central midfield role against the Bantams, picked up a knock on the ankle in that defeat which is set to keep him out of the action at Rodney Parade.
“Shelts won’t be fit for the weekend. He twinged his hamstring the day before on Monday and it just flared up, it wasn’t right,” said Lee.
“It would be too early to push him on to try and involve him. You can end up causing more damage if you did.”
Midfield trio are set to miss Hartlepool United's trip to Newport County
Mark Shelton is one of three midfielders set to miss Hartlepool United’s trip to Newport County as he continues to struggle with a hamstring injury.
Graeme Lee is expecting a tough test when he takes his Hartlepool United side to Rodney Parade.
Pools are in action on Friday night when they face Newport County, looking to bounce back from their home defeat to Bradford City in midweek.
And Lee will looking for signs his side can kick on once more after failing to win back-to-back home games following the EFL Trophy semi-final heartache little more than a week ago.
But Pools come up against a Newport side who are finding their form as James Rowberry’s men claimed their third straight win in Tuesday’s victory over Carlisle United.
It was a result which moved County into the top three in League Two ahead of tonight’s clash.
Pools were narrowly beaten in the reverse fixture when a stoppage time goal from Dom Telford ensured the points returned to South Wales.
“They’re a very good team, they’ve been up and around it for quite a few years now so we know it’s going to be a tough night but every team you come up against in this league is tough. Everyone can beat everyone on any given day.
“It will be another tough night. It’s been a tough week in the sense it’s been Saturday-Tuesday-Friday so it’s about managing bodies and getting them ready but trying to get them going and getting them smiling.
“Nobody likes a defeat. That [against Bradford] is my first defeat at home but we’ve had a good run of games and we still should be in a good place so it’s just about getting that positive vibe back around the place.”
Hello and welcome to Rodney Parade as Hartlepool United get set for Friday night football under the lights.
Graeme Lee’s side are in South Wales this evening looking to get back to winning ways after suffering defeat on home soil in midweek.
And we’re here to guide you through every kick of the evening in our live blog.
Stay tuned to the Hartlepool Mail throughout the evening as we bring you team news and updates as Pools face Newport County.