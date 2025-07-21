Hartlepool United player-coach Nicky Featherstone has been discussing his role ahead of the new season.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The veteran midfielder, who is set to celebrate his testimonial with the visit of a Leeds United XI on Saturday, is heading into his 12th campaign with Pools.

The 36-year-old has played 452 games for Pools, making him the club's third highest appearance maker of all-time and, while he might well still have a role to play on the pitch next season, he's also preparing to take the next steps into coaching. Featherstone signed a player-coach role in the summer of 2024 but ended up making 44 appearances in all competitions last term, meaning his opportunities to focus on his work off the pitch were limited. Next season could well be different - while manager Simon Grayson said he still expects the veteran to have an important part to play on the pitch, Pools look well-stocked in the engine room and will be able to call on the likes of Nathan Sheron, Jamie Miley, Jack Hunter and Brad Walker, meaning Featherstone, who completed his UEFA B Licence this summer, should have more time to dedicate to coaching.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Nonetheless, the vastly experienced midfielder, who has been written off, scapegoated, released, promoted, criticised and hailed as a legend during a tumultuous 11 years at Victoria Park, has still been taking part in pre-season training and has featured in three of the first four warm-up matches. Despite a slow start in the wake of off-field issues that overshadowed the end of last season, Pools have had a positive summer and have welcomed nine new signings, with Featherstone in upbeat mood ahead of the upcoming campaign and a long trip to Yeovil on the opening day.

The veteran midfielder could have an important role to play on and off the pitch next season. Picture by Frank Reid.

"Pre-season is one of the busiest periods for us," he told BBC Radio Tees Sport.

"I'm tired - it doesn't get any easier for me at my age. I'm very tired at the minute, as expected during this period. We're working hard and there are some long days in pre-season. You have to do it, we're excited for the new season and we're working towards that first game against Yeovil.

"I don't mind it (going to Yeovil on the opening day of the season). If it wasn't going to be a home game, I don't mind getting that one out the way early on. It's a good time of the year to play them, you don't want to go down there when it's not very nice weather. It's a game that we're looking forward to playing and we're working hard towards it now.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I spoke to the gaffer early on in the summer before we got into pre-season and we discussed what my role would be moving forward. I've taken a few sessions - not too many, but I've taken a few and I've helped the gaffer out quite a bit in the first three weeks. It looks slightly different for me - I'm not doing everything that a player would be doing, I'm mixing it up slightly. My main focus is to have a good pre-season, make sure I'm physically fit and then see where that takes me.

"Last year helped me massively, although I didn't coach a lot because I was training and playing the majority of the time, I think it did help being in that environment, changing with the staff rather than the players. It is slightly difficult, but in terms of the year that I've had, it's helped me massively coming into this season.

"I want to stay in the game, so for me it's a natural progression. I've been here a long time as we all know, so it felt pretty natural for me to make those steps into that side of things."