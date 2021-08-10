Leading the club back to the Football League would have been a fitting end to a roller coaster seven years at Victoria Park for the 32-year-old midfielder.

And with offers from elsewhere, Featherstone contemplated moving on from Hartlepool ahead of their Football League return.

“It was quite a difficult decision to be honest,” Featherstone told BBC Radio Tees Sport. “I didn’t know if it was the right time to go to be honest."

Nicky Featherstone following Hartlepool United's 3-2 National League Playoff win over Bromley.

But a conversation with manager Dave Challinor was all that was needed to convince the midfielder to sign a new two-year deal at Pools.

"I spoke to the gaffer and he spoke really well and told me that he wanted me to stay and that we’d be competitive in the league above,” he added.

"After I’d spoken to him, it was a no-brainer but initially I didn’t know if it was the right time to go out.”

Featherstone also had offers to return to the National League but ended up being one of the first players to agree a new deal at Pools following his conversation with Challinor.

“I didn’t want another two years in the Conference if I’m honest, I don’t think I could have done that,” he admitted. “But I’m buzzing it’s done and the club means a lot to me, it always has and always will do so an easy decision in the end after speaking to the gaffer and I’m fully focused on the next couple of years.”

This season will see Featherstone surpass 300 competitive appearances in a Hartlepool shirt and he was delighted to lead the side out as captain for the opening day win over Crawley Town at Victoria Park.

"If you could choose a way to win a football game it would be a last minute winner,” Featherstone said.

“Obviously you want to win the game more comfortably and take the chances we created in the first half but there’s no better feeling than a last minute winner.

"Gav [Holohan] has popped up again, I think he got 12 [goals] last year and he’s very good in those situations where he pops up with goals and it’s another winning goal for him.”

