Pools picked up an opening day three points in League Two with a 1-0 victory over Crawley Town at Victoria Park thanks to Gavan Holohan’s last-minute winner.

The match was played in front of over 5,000 fans at Victoria Park, delighted to see their side pick up their first EFL victory after four years away.

And Quest pundit Parkin was quick to highlight the difficulty of a long trip up to Victoria Park for opposition teams – something Pools could use to their advantage this season.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Quest provide EFL highlight coverage and analysis.

The former Swindon Town striker was on the receiving end of 2-0 and 3-0 defeats with The Robins at The Vic in 2003 and 2005 respectively. He also lost 3-0 with Walsall in 2009 and was an unused substitute in a 4-0 defeat for Luton Town in 2008.

“Great to see Hartlepool back in the EFL," Parkin said on Quest when analysing the match. “I always hated going there, used to get battered, and was always a long journey home – softened by the fish and chips!

“Dave Challinor has obviously got a great reputation in non-league football and he’s off to a winning start.”

Gary Teale and Sam Parkin of St Mirren celebrates after his side triumphs in the Scottish Communities League Cup Final between St Mirren and Hearts at Hampden Park on March 17, 2013 in Glasgow, Scotland. (Photo by Mark Runnacles/Getty Images)

Next up for Hartlepool is another home match in the Carabao Cup first round against League One side Crewe Alexandra on Tuesday night (7pm kick-off).

They then return to League Two action at Barrow this Saturday (3pm kick-off) as they look to make it back to back league wins.

A message from the Football Clubs Editor

Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Hartlepool United coverage 365 days a year.

This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription to our new sports-only package here.