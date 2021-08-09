‘I always hated going there’ – pundit praises Hartlepool United's opening day win at Victoria Park
Pundit Sam Parkin has praised Hartlepool United’s winning start on their return to the Football League.
Pools picked up an opening day three points in League Two with a 1-0 victory over Crawley Town at Victoria Park thanks to Gavan Holohan’s last-minute winner.
The match was played in front of over 5,000 fans at Victoria Park, delighted to see their side pick up their first EFL victory after four years away.
And Quest pundit Parkin was quick to highlight the difficulty of a long trip up to Victoria Park for opposition teams – something Pools could use to their advantage this season.
The former Swindon Town striker was on the receiving end of 2-0 and 3-0 defeats with The Robins at The Vic in 2003 and 2005 respectively. He also lost 3-0 with Walsall in 2009 and was an unused substitute in a 4-0 defeat for Luton Town in 2008.
“Great to see Hartlepool back in the EFL," Parkin said on Quest when analysing the match. “I always hated going there, used to get battered, and was always a long journey home – softened by the fish and chips!
“Dave Challinor has obviously got a great reputation in non-league football and he’s off to a winning start.”
Next up for Hartlepool is another home match in the Carabao Cup first round against League One side Crewe Alexandra on Tuesday night (7pm kick-off).
They then return to League Two action at Barrow this Saturday (3pm kick-off) as they look to make it back to back league wins.