No more money Hartlepool United budget for Craig Hignett despite Magnay departure
Craig Hignett has confirmed that Carl Magnay’s departure hasn’t freed up any additional room in Hartlepool United’s playing budget.
Magnay’s contract expired at the end of June and his exit was officially confirmed earlier this week as the former Pools captain looks set to switch to part-time football.
And despite the prolonged uncertainty regarding the 30-year-old defender’s future at the club, Hignett revealed that the player wasn’t part of the budget for the 2019-20 season.
Sign up to our daily newsletter
“I’m spent with the budget, Mags wasn’t in it really,” said the United boss. “We knew his contract was finishing and I’d have had to fight if I wanted to sign Mags again.”
“But it’s a shame when someone leaves after being here so long. His goal for me against Crewe, was amazing and then obviously the Barrow one when the club were struggling was another and he’ll be forever remembered for that so I’d like to wish him all the best.”