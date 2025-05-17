'Not been able to meet an agreed deadline' - Hartlepool United release update over takeover talks

Hartlepool United have updated fans about the potential takeover of the club.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A statement on Saturday evening from the interim board claims “one party” the club has been working with on a potential deal “have not been able to meet an agreed deadline for full deposit of funds”.

Pools add that “new interest continues to come in” and are “hopeful” of reaching an agreement for a takeover “in due course”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The board also say that current owner Raj Singh, who vowed to continue funding the club until the end of the season, has agreed to “additionally fund certain critical items that are imminently essential to preparations for next season”.

Hartlepool United have issued an update about the proposed takeover of the club.

The full statement reads: “The club would like to provide supporters and stakeholders with the following brief update regarding takeover progress and planning for next season.

“The club has been liaising with several parties regarding takeover since the last update and new interest continues to come in.

“One party that the club has been working with recently progressed into a due diligence stage however they have not been able to meet an agreed deadline for full deposit of funds.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“At this particular stage no party has deposited the required proof of funds to a level to be able to operate the club next season, which will be a requirement for the National League and any takeover.

“The club will continue to proactively work with all interested parties and is hopeful to reach an agreement for takeover in due course.

“The board will be looking to continue club operations in a business-as-usual manner and will be starting to implement some planning for next season given the timescales.

“The current owner Mr Singh has agreed to additionally fund certain critical items that are imminently essential to preparations for next season, including a planned pitch refurbishment next week. As such our thanks are on record for his further support.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“A significant number of supporters have already bought their season tickets for 2025/26, which has been fantastic.

" We would again ask for fans to support and take advantage of the early bird offer before the end of May deadline.

"Your support and pledges through season tickets are needed more than ever. All season ticket money has been ringfenced in a club account and is for use on Club operations only.

Further updates will be provided in due course.”