News you can trust since 1877
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
Hartlepool United's relegation odds have shortened after failing to win in their opening nine games.

ODDS: How William Hill rates Hartlepool United's survival chances as wait for first win goes on - plus how likely Rochdale, Crawley Town, Gillingham and Colchester United are to go down

Paul Hartley was sacked on Sunday with Hartlepool failing to win any of their opening nine League Two games.

By Stephen Thirkill
Tuesday, 20th September 2022, 7:00 am

However comes in as his replacement is certainly going to have their work cut out.

Right now William Hill see Hartlepool United going down with Rochdale.

Who might replace Paul Hartley?

Here’s how William Hill views the League Two relegation market

Take a look at what the bookies say about Hartlepool’s hopes and deliver your verdict via our social media channels.

Get all the latest Hartlepool news, here.

1. Bradford City

150/1

Photo: George Wood

Photo Sales

2. Leyton Orient

150/1

Photo: Dan Mullan

Photo Sales

3. Northampton Town

150/1

Photo: Pete Norton

Photo Sales

4. Salford City

100/1

Photo: Charlotte Tattersall

Photo Sales
RochdalePaul HartleyLeague TwoCrawley Town
Next Page
Page 1 of 6