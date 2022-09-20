ODDS: How William Hill rates Hartlepool United's survival chances as wait for first win goes on - plus how likely Rochdale, Crawley Town, Gillingham and Colchester United are to go down
Paul Hartley was sacked on Sunday with Hartlepool failing to win any of their opening nine League Two games.
However comes in as his replacement is certainly going to have their work cut out.
Right now William Hill see Hartlepool United going down with Rochdale.
Here’s how William Hill views the League Two relegation market
