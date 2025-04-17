Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Oldham Athletic manager Micky Mellon admits his side are looking to avenge their defeat to Hartlepool United on New Year's Day when they host Pools on Good Friday.

The Latics were beaten by an impressive Pools performance in the reverse fixture despite arriving at the Prestige Group Stadium on a run of eight National League games without defeat and taking the lead through Josh Lundstram's spectacular volley.

That game was the first of five without a win for Mellon's side at the beginning of the new year and it's been a challenging 2025 for the Latics so far, who have lost ground in the race for promotion after winning just two of their last 13 games. Much like Pools, Oldham's proud history of competing at a higher level has proven both a blessing and a curse since relegation to the National League in 2022, when the Latics became the first former Premier League club to drop into non-league. The Greater Manchester side finished 12th and 10th in their first two campaigns in the fifth division and despite making significant strides this term, there is still a sense among some supporters that fourth placed Oldham have failed to make the most of their big budget and impressive fanbase.

While their league position might suggest a place in the play-offs is all but secured, Oldham will still likely need to win at least two of their final four matches to secure their place in the top seven. The Latics, who have lost all of their last three games and have suffered a string of significant injuries of late, still have to play York, who are second and haven't given up hope of pipping Barnet to the title, as well as third placed Forest Green Rovers. Mellon's side need to finish in the top five to avoid an away quarter-final, while the Latics will be keen to take some momentum into the play-offs. The former Fleetwood, Tranmere and Dundee United boss is hoping his side can use their defeat in the reverse fixture as fuel as they look to take another step towards securing their place in the top seven.

Oldham boss Micky Mellon has challenged his side to exact revenge on Pools following their defeat at the Prestige Group Stadium on New Year's Day. Picture by Lewis Storey/Getty Images.

"There are always tough games, it's a really tough league," he told Oldham's official website.

"We're preparing for another tough game against a team that's beaten us, so we'd like to redress that, especially at home, and go and hit the form that's needed to go and finish the season very strongly.

"The lads are very upbeat and looking forward to the games, we're going into an important weekend in good spirits.

"We've got to do everything better, we've got to defend better and we've got to attack better, we know that, but we certainly have the players that are capable of doing that. It's an exciting time and a great opportunity."