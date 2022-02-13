Bogle was the Pools hero at the People’s Pension Stadium curling in the only goal of the game just before half-time with an instinctive finish, the kind Pools have craved this season.

Bogle has made a bright start to his career at the Suit Direct Stadium with two goals in four appearances and his strike against Crawley was the fine margin between Pools claiming all three points or whether they would have had to settle for a draw.

“It’s what we’re crying out for,” Lee told The Mail.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Omar Bogle missed the team bus to Crawley but made amends on the pitch as Hartlepool United sealed a big win at the People's Pension Stadium. Picture by Jamie Evans

“You go to Bristol Rovers and we had chance after chance. Here, we get half a chance and he’s took it and we’re going home 1-0 winners.

Lee added: “It’s a great finish. And it was at the right time in the game when we’d just started getting a foothold and moving the ball.

“I was stood right behind it and you just think ‘if he misses the man it’s in’ and thankfully it was.

“You make a new signing at centre forward and they want to come in and try and score goals and he has.”

Omar Bogle has made a bright start to his Hartlepool United career. (Credit: Mark Fletcher | MI News)

But while Bogle clearly knows where the goal is since his arrival at the Suit Direct Stadium, the Pools striker may have a little more work to do when it comes to knowing where the team bus is.

The Pools squad stopped at Derby County’s training facilities on their journey to Crawley on Friday and the 29-year-old was meant to join his teammates on the team bus only to head in the wrong direction meaning he would have to drive the rest of the way.

“He had a bit of a tricky day because we trained at Derby and he was meant to drive onto the next services to meet us on the bus and he drove back North,” explained Lee.

“So unfortunately, by the time he realised, he had to drive all the way to Crawley by himself. So he had a bad start to the weekend.

“But thankfully it ended up well. He can do it every week now”

A message from the Football Clubs Editor

Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Hartlepool United coverage 365 days a year.

This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription to our new sports-only package here.