Papa John's Trophy second round draw: Hartlepool United face trip to Sheffield Wednesday

The tie will take place at Hillsborough on the week commencing November 29.

Pools finished second in Group A following two draws against group winners Carlisle United and Morecambe before a 1-0 win over Everton under-21s confirmed their place in the last-32 of the competition.

Hartlepool United's Matty Daly celebrates after scoring their first goal during the EFL Trophy match between Hartlepool United and Everton at Victoria Park, Hartlepool on Tuesday 2nd November 2021. (Credit: Mark Fletcher | MI News)

As runners up, Pools were guaranteed an away fixture against a group winner in the northern section of the draw. Pools were named in pot B where they would face one of either Rotherham United, Sunderland, Accrington Stanley or Sheffield Wednesday.

Pools have already banked £40,000 in the competition so far with a further £20,000 up for grabs for the winner of the second round tie.

In round three, £40,000 is given to the winner while the quarter-final and semi-final pay out £50,000 for a win. The final sees £50,000 given to the runners-up and £100,000 to the winner.

