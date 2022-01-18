Patience is key for Hartlepool United in the transfer market after Huddersfield Town midfielder exits
Hartlepool United will have to be patient over the remainder of the January transfer window according to manager Graeme Lee.
Pools were rocked this week by news of Matty Daly’s return to Huddersfield Town with Lee losing his leading goal scorer due to the Championship side’s injury concerns.
Daly became the third Pools loanee to be recalled by their parent club this month after Tyler Burey and Eddy Jones returned to Millwall and Stoke City respectively.
But Lee believes patience is now key for Pools as they look to add to their squad.
“We had targets early and we brought the two lads in. We’ve got more targets who we want but we don’t want to be in a rush and force a player in for the sake of bringing a player in,” Lee explained.
“Sometimes you have to be patient if you’ve got a target in mind and there’s a possibility.
“If I'm bringing players in then these players have to fit into what I'm looking at going forward.”
Pools made their first move in the market with the arrivals of Marcus Carver and Jake Hull last week, but despite the exit of his loan stars, along with Mike Fondop who left the club after his contract expired, Lee is only targeting players who will fit in with his squad.
“I’m looking at which players could come into which areas and looking at who would work with the current players in the squad.
“It’s a slow process trying to get players in the building this month who we want to bring and add to the squad, but we’ve got plans in place.”