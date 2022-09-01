Paul Hartley admits '50-50' transfer stance on Hartlepool United's deadline day business with Newcastle United midfielder still in the frame
Paul Hartley has revealed his uncertainty over Hartlepool United’s transfer deadline day activity just two days on from suggestions Pools would be busy throughout the day.
Hartley declared following Pools’ first win of the season over Harrogate Town in the week he expected the club to be busy throughout deadline day when telling The Mail: “I expect it to be busy, I really do. I’d really hope we can get some numbers in through the door.”
But now, as the 11pm deadline approaches, Hartley’s mood appears to have changed as he admits things are ‘50-50’ as things stand.
“I honestly don’t know. I thought I’d have been busier on Tuesday night after I’d spoken. We’d nearly done a couple of deals but it’s not quite the case now,” said Hartley.
“We’re still in the hunt for some players to come in, we’re waiting to hear back.
“We’ll be at the stadium all day to try and get one or two in if we can. I’d like to, but it’s not a certainty at this moment in time.
Hartley added: “If we could get three or four in that would be great. But if we could get two in, I'd be quite happy also.
“You never know, things change really quickly on the last day of the window. I’m hopeful we can get a couple in, but at this moment in time it’s 50-50,”
One of those deals Pools are believed to be waiting on is with Newcastle United midfielder Joe White who the club want to bring back on loan.