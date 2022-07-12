Pools face non-league side Marske United this evening after a productive afternoon against Billingham Synthonia at the weekend.

Hartley’s side were comfortable 6-0 winners against the Synners as his side got more minutes into their legs ahead of the new season.

And following tonight’s meeting with Marske, preparations will really ramp up with fixtures against Lincoln City, Blackburn Rovers and Sunderland to come over the next fortnight before the trip to Walsall on the opening day of the campaign.

Paul Hartley is pleased with the progress being made from his players in pre-season. Picture by FRANK REID

“I can see day by day they’re getting better and the fitness levels are getting up and then our patterns of play will get better with our style,” said Hartley.

“We’re still short of bodies in there but we’ll keep working hard over the next couple of days and weeks to get some more personnel in the building.

“The players have been terrific since day one when we came in and we told them what we expect and how we go about our business.

“They’ve taken it on board and we’re three weeks into pre-season, we’ve got three weeks to go. We’ve got to keep working hard.

“We’ll strengthen the squad. We’ll get better.