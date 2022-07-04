And here is everything you need to know about Pools’ clash with Alex Neil’s side.

When do Hartlepool United face Sunderland?

Hartlepool United face Sunderland in their final pre-season game. (Credit: Will Matthews | MI News)

Pools will face Sunderland at the Suit Direct Stadium on Monday, July 25 with kick off scheduled for 7pm.

What are the ticket details for Hartlepool United’s fixture with Sunderland?

Pools fans can order their tickets for the visit of the Black Cats from Tuesday, July 5 at 10am when tickets will go on sale.

Prices for the pre-season friendly with Sunderland are: £12 for adults, £7 for concessions, over 65’s, armed forces, students, 18-21’s, under-18’s and under-14’s.

Children under the age of five-years-old can attend the fixture for free when accompanied by a paying adult.

Disabled fans are entitled to a free carer ticket if in receipt of Higher Rate Disability Allowance or Enhanced PIP. Relevant identification will be required for all concession tickets unless it has already been provided to the club for 2022/23 season.

Where can I purchase tickets?

Tickets will be available to purchase online via the official club website and will also be available at the ticket office at the Suit Direct Stadium.

The club have encouraged supporters to purchase tickets in advance so as to avoid delays on the evening of the game.

Is there anything else I need to know about tickets for Hartlepool United’s fixture with Sunderland?

Pools supporters can only purchase tickets in the Teesside International Airport Stand and the Longbranch Homes Stand, with the Brunel Group stand open to away supporters only.

How else can I follow Hartlepool United v Sunderland?

At the time of writing, the club has yet to confirm whether Pools’ friendly with Sunderland will be streamed live for supporters.