Grey came off the bench in the closing stages at the Suit Direct Stadium as Pools searched for a late equaliser before Bantams striker Andy Cook grabbed his second of the game to seal the contest.

Grey has been out of action since the pre-season draw with Sunderland, after the teenager suffered a calf injury.

But Grey was a surprise inclusion among Hartley’s bench to face Bradford, with the 19-year-old coming on for the final five minutes of the game as Pools fell to their first defeat of the season at the Suit Direct Stadium.

Joe Grey made his Hartlepool United return from the bench against Bradford City. Picture by FRANK REID

Hartley said of his return: “He’s been out for a few weeks, but he got some minutes today so hopefully he can get a good week’s training behind him.”

Meanwhile, Pools were without defender Euan Murray who suffered a dead leg in the goalless draw with Tranmere Rovers.

Murray was replaced at half-time against the Merseysiders and was unable to feature against Bradford having failed a late fitness test.

“He felt it [on Friday]. He did a fitness test but it was no good,” said Hartley.

“We’re hopeful to have him back for next week.”