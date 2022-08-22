Paul Hartley comments on Joe Grey's Hartlepool United return and gives Euan Murray latest
If there was one positive for Hartlepool United manager Paul Hartley to take from the weekend defeat to Bradford City, it was the return to action of Joe Grey.
Grey came off the bench in the closing stages at the Suit Direct Stadium as Pools searched for a late equaliser before Bantams striker Andy Cook grabbed his second of the game to seal the contest.
Grey has been out of action since the pre-season draw with Sunderland, after the teenager suffered a calf injury.
But Grey was a surprise inclusion among Hartley’s bench to face Bradford, with the 19-year-old coming on for the final five minutes of the game as Pools fell to their first defeat of the season at the Suit Direct Stadium.
Hartley said of his return: “He’s been out for a few weeks, but he got some minutes today so hopefully he can get a good week’s training behind him.”
Meanwhile, Pools were without defender Euan Murray who suffered a dead leg in the goalless draw with Tranmere Rovers.
Murray was replaced at half-time against the Merseysiders and was unable to feature against Bradford having failed a late fitness test.
“He felt it [on Friday]. He did a fitness test but it was no good,” said Hartley.
“We’re hopeful to have him back for next week.”
Pools travel to Leyton Orient this week and asked whether he believes if he will have a full squad to choose from, with Murray and Mikael Ndjoli those suffering with injuries, Hartley said: “Hopefully.”