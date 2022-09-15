Paul Hartley made former Sheffield Wednesday, Portsmouth and Sunderland man Maguire his 17th signing of the summer after the 33-year-old came to terms on his exit from Lincoln City earlier this season.

The Pools boss had hinted, following the closing of the transfer window, he would remain in the market for any potential free agents to bolster his squad in the final third, with Maguire identified as that man.

Paul Hartley has given an update on Hartlepool United's transfer status after the arrival of Chris Maguire. (Credit: Mark Fletcher | MI News)

And with Maguire’s arrival, Hartley believes he is now done in terms of bringing any more players to the club until the window reopens in January.

“Yeah we’re done. Thank god,” Hartley revealed to The Mail.

“Our business is done. Obviously we’re still getting inundated with people, but no that will be us.

“Hopefully [Chris will be the missing piece]. Time will tell,” Hartley added.

Hartlepool United completed the signing of ex-Sunderland, Sheffield Wednesday and Lincoln City forward Chris Maguire on a free transfer. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

“Chris has got a good pedigree and played at a really good level for the last 10 years in England, so we know he’s got a lot of quality about his game.”

Maguire could be in line to make his Hartlepool debut, should he prove his fitness, as Pools make the long journey south to take on Sutton United this weekend.