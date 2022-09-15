Paul Hartley confirms Hartlepool United's transfer status following the arrival of ex-Sunderland, Portsmouth and Lincoln City man
Hartlepool United are finished for transfer business until January following the capture of Chris Maguire on a free transfer.
Paul Hartley made former Sheffield Wednesday, Portsmouth and Sunderland man Maguire his 17th signing of the summer after the 33-year-old came to terms on his exit from Lincoln City earlier this season.
The Pools boss had hinted, following the closing of the transfer window, he would remain in the market for any potential free agents to bolster his squad in the final third, with Maguire identified as that man.
Read More
Most Popular
-
1
Middlesbrough transfer news: ex-Brighton ace joins Boro on trial, Norwich City ace moves to Turkey
-
2
Hartlepool United chairman Raj Singh hits back at 'critics' in transfer and budget message to supporters
-
3
Paul Hartley reveals why ex-Sunderland and Sheffield Wednesday forward was unable to make his Hartlepool United debut against Crewe Alexandra
And with Maguire’s arrival, Hartley believes he is now done in terms of bringing any more players to the club until the window reopens in January.
“Yeah we’re done. Thank god,” Hartley revealed to The Mail.
“Our business is done. Obviously we’re still getting inundated with people, but no that will be us.
“Hopefully [Chris will be the missing piece]. Time will tell,” Hartley added.
“Chris has got a good pedigree and played at a really good level for the last 10 years in England, so we know he’s got a lot of quality about his game.”
Maguire could be in line to make his Hartlepool debut, should he prove his fitness, as Pools make the long journey south to take on Sutton United this weekend.
The Scotsman missed out on making his first appearance for the club in the 1-1 draw with Crewe Alexandra at the Suit Direct Stadium in midweek due to his registration with the club not being confirmed in time.