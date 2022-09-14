Pools announced the signing of 33-year-old Maguire ahead of their meeting with Crewe Alexandra, with the former Sunderland, Sheffield Wednesday and Portsmouth man joining on a free transfer after leaving League One side Lincoln City earlier this season.

And Maguire was at the Suit Direct Stadium, but had to watch from the stands, as Pools were forced to settle for a point when Daniel Agyei snatched a late draw for the Railwaymen.

Chris Maguire was not involved for Hartlepool United in their draw with Crewe Alexandra. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Maguire joined midfielder Mohamad Sylla and winger Ellis Taylor, a player the Scotsman will be familiar with from his time at the Stadium of Light with Sunderland, in being put through a series of fitness exercises ahead of the warm-up against Crewe.

And Maguire could also be seen dealing with what appeared to be a foot injury during those tests, but manager Hartley has said the issue behind his absence in the squad was down to the paperwork with the deal as opposed to any potential injury.

“His registration wasn’t through in time,” Hartley told The Mail.

“He had a little bit of a sore toe yesterday, but he’s alright. Basically we couldn’t play him because he wasn’t registered in time.”

That could mean Maguire may be in line for a debut at the weekend when Pools travel to Sutton United, still in search of their first league win.