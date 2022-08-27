Paul Hartley delivers positive message on Hartlepool United's early season from ahead of trip to Leyton Orient
Paul Hartley insists it only takes one performance to kick-start Hartlepool United’s season as they get set to face Leyton Orient this afternoon.
Pools head to the Breyer Group Stadium today, a venue which saw them on the receiving end of a crushing 5-0 defeat 10 months ago in what was Dave Challinor’s final game in charge of the club before his departure to Stockport County.
Much has changed for Pools in that time, with Hartley the second permanent manager in place having been appointed as Graeme Lee’s successor in the summer.
But Hartley has endured a challenging start to his tenure as his side remain without a win from their opening five league games, as well as an early exit from the Carabao Cup.
Hartley has had to oversee a huge summer of transition at the Suit Direct Stadium, with wholesale changes on and off the field.
And yet things don’t get much more difficult than this afternoon as they face the current League Two leaders.
The O’s are one of the form teams in the division over the last 10 games, stretching back into last season, with Rich Wellens’ side taking 22 of the last 30 points available to them.
But Hartley remains relaxed about the situation and admits it will only take one performance and result to spark Pools’ season into life.
Read More
“Everybody will look at where we are in the league, and where they are, but one performance and one result can turn things around quickly,” said Hartley.
“It only needs that little spark to get us started.
Hartley added: “That’s the business we’re in, it’s to win football games, and I understand that.
"I’ve been in the game long enough so it’s not as if I’m new to it. When you’re not winning games it’s a time to dig in.
“We’ve not had the start we wanted to have, that’s for sure. It’s been a slow start. I think we’ve been OK in fits and starts but we’ve not been consistent enough. So we’ve got to fight together. We’ve got to dig in.
“We cannot feel sorry for ourselves. We’ve got to show that spirit to go and try and win a football match.
“The longer it goes on, people start to question everything that goes on at a football club but we’re new into the season and we’ll keep doing the right things that we think can get results.
“We’ve not really got started in the season just yet. You’re always waiting for that first win.
“So listen, we’ll go into the game on Saturday and try to be as positive as we can.
“They’re a good footballing team. They like to move the ball around. They’re at home, so we’ve got to go there and be nice and solid and put on a good performance.”
Hartley is expected to have a full squad available to choose from at the Breyer Group Stadium with defender Euan Murray and forward Mikael Ndjoli making the trip to London having recovered from their respective injuries.