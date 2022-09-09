Paul Hartley details decision to loan 19-year-old goalkeeper and impact of ex-Morecambe, Blackpool and Plymouth Argyle stopper
Paul Hartley has praised young goalkeeper Patrick Boyes’ attitude after Hartlepool United announced a short-term loan exit for the 19-year-old.
Boyes has joined Northern Premier League side Pontefract Collieries on a short-term deal until January in order for him to gain regular first team minutes in men’s football.
Boyes has been with the club since arriving as an emergency third choice option under previous manager Dave Challinor last year following a spell with Grimsby Town.
The youngster made an appearance for Pools in the pre-season friendly with Hibernian in Portugal but has yet to gain any first team action since his arrival.
Most Popular
-
1
Boxxer confirm decision to be made over Claressa Shields-Savannah Marshall undisputed bout after death of Queen Elizabeth II
-
2
Savannah Marshall's quest to become undisputed middleweight champion on hold as Claressa Shields bout is postponed following the death of Queen Elizabeth II
-
3
EFL fixtures postponed with Hartlepool and Middlesbrough matches in doubt following Queen's sad passing
-
4
Hartlepool United set for double injury boost as ex-Charlton Athletic and Kilmarnock strikers in contention for Doncaster Rovers clash
-
5
Will Hartlepool United consider free agents after injuries to ex-Charlton Athletic and Kilmarnock strikers
Boyes has been developing alongside goalkeeping coach Kyle Letheren and No.1 Ben Killip with Hartley keen to point out the progress he has seen in Boyes ahead of his loan spell.
“It’s just to go and get game time,” Hartley said of the decision to loan out Boyes.
“He’s a young man, he’s a terrific boy. He’s worked really well with Kyle but at this stage of his career and his development he’s got to go out and play real football.
“He’s not played a lot of football for his age so it’s just for him to go and get some game time.
“He’s come on massively. He’s been terrific. He’s a great boy who wants to learn, he works really hard.
“I’ve seen that with Ben also with the work Kyle has done with them, he’s pushed them both. He’s a terrific goalkeeping coach and he’s pushing two of them.”