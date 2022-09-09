Boyes has joined Northern Premier League side Pontefract Collieries on a short-term deal until January in order for him to gain regular first team minutes in men’s football.

Boyes has been with the club since arriving as an emergency third choice option under previous manager Dave Challinor last year following a spell with Grimsby Town.

The youngster made an appearance for Pools in the pre-season friendly with Hibernian in Portugal but has yet to gain any first team action since his arrival.

Paul Hartley has praised the attitude of young Hartlepool United goalkeeper Patrick Boyes. MI News & Sport Ltd

Boyes has been developing alongside goalkeeping coach Kyle Letheren and No.1 Ben Killip with Hartley keen to point out the progress he has seen in Boyes ahead of his loan spell.

“It’s just to go and get game time,” Hartley said of the decision to loan out Boyes.

“He’s a young man, he’s a terrific boy. He’s worked really well with Kyle but at this stage of his career and his development he’s got to go out and play real football.

Kyle Letheren joined Hartlepool United as a player-coach in the summer. Picture by FRANK REID

“He’s not played a lot of football for his age so it’s just for him to go and get some game time.

“He’s come on massively. He’s been terrific. He’s a great boy who wants to learn, he works really hard.