Paul Hartley excited for Hartlepool United pre-season return after former Dundee, Blackpool and Doncaster Rovers goalkeeper signs

Paul Hartley admits he has been impressed with what he has seen of Hartlepool United so far ahead of his players returning for pre-season duty next week.

By Joe Ramage
Friday, 17th June 2022, 6:00 am

Pools will arrive back at the club’s Maiden Castle training base on Monday as the Hartley era at the Suit Direct Stadium can really get under way.

Hartley was unveiled to the press this week and was quick to point out his excitement at landing the role and says he can’t wait to get started once the players return to duty, referencing the working class roots of the town as a key component in his decision.

“I’m just delighted to be here and meeting good people,” said Hartley.

(Left to right) Assistant Manager Gordon Young and Manager Paul Hartley outside of the Suit Direct Stadium. Picture by FRANk REID

“They’re all passionate about Hartlepool and they all want to do what’s best for the football club and I’m no different.

“It’s a working class town and I’m from a working class area myself, and so is Gordon, so we know what hard work is about and it will take that.

“But it’s just great to be here and I’m so excited to get started and get working with the players and to bring some new players in and a freshness about the club.”

And Hartley has made a bright start to his tenure after securing the services of midfielder Mark Shelton who agreed to a one-year extension with the club before landing his first signing as Pools boss in the shape of Kyle Letheren.

Hartlepool United confirmed the signing of Kyle Letheren as a player-coach. (Photo by Charlotte Tattersall/Getty Images)

Letheren links back up with Hartley following their time together at Dundee between 2014-15 and will form part of Hartley’s backroom staff as well as provide competition for goalkeeper Ben Killip.

