Pools will arrive back at the club’s Maiden Castle training base on Monday as the Hartley era at the Suit Direct Stadium can really get under way.

Hartley was unveiled to the press this week and was quick to point out his excitement at landing the role and says he can’t wait to get started once the players return to duty, referencing the working class roots of the town as a key component in his decision.

“I’m just delighted to be here and meeting good people,” said Hartley.

(Left to right) Assistant Manager Gordon Young and Manager Paul Hartley outside of the Suit Direct Stadium. Picture by FRANk REID

“They’re all passionate about Hartlepool and they all want to do what’s best for the football club and I’m no different.

“It’s a working class town and I’m from a working class area myself, and so is Gordon, so we know what hard work is about and it will take that.

“But it’s just great to be here and I’m so excited to get started and get working with the players and to bring some new players in and a freshness about the club.”

Hartlepool United confirmed the signing of Kyle Letheren as a player-coach. (Photo by Charlotte Tattersall/Getty Images)