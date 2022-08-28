Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Pools boss opted against a back three at the Breyer Group Stadium as Menayese, on loan from Walsall, was left on the bench for the returning Euan Murray who partnered Alex Lacey in a back four.

Pools have had their struggles in defence this season as a new back-line continues to gel with one another, but Menayese could still, perhaps, count himself a little unfortunate not to be included from the off against the League Two leaders.

Murray had been absent recently having sustained a dead leg in the goalless draw with Tranmere Rovers but was favoured over the Saddlers man in a decision which would ultimately not work out for Hartley, with Murray conceding a penalty inside the opening five minutes on what proved a difficult afternoon for both central defenders.

Rollin Menayese was on the bench for Hartlepool United's trip to Leyton Orient. (Credit: Tom West | MI News)

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Asked on his decision to leave out Menayese, Hartley told The Mail: “Because we went with a back four.

“We just felt the partnership between Muzza and Alex would be good today. I’ve got to pick a team who I think can win every game, but we didn’t start the game well.”

Pools were behind early after Murray’s foul on Charlie Kelman led to George Moncur converting from the penalty spot.

Paul Hartley discussed his Hartlepool United team selection following the defeat at Leyton Orient. (Credit: Tom West | MI News)

And it was the direct ball in behind which caused Pools problems all afternoon with Kelman, in particular, a constant menace.

“You don’t give yourself a chance at the start of the game. You’re a goal down after about five minutes,” said Hartley.

“You get done by one ball down the side of you. If you’re a defender you’ve got to deal with that situation.

“We can feed them every single bit of information all week, but as soon as they cross the line I’m not in control of their game, that’s unfortunate. If I was then we wouldn’t have conceded.

“We’ve just got to do better. It’s as simple as that. It’s basic play, it’s basic defending.

“If you don’t do the basics well you’ll not win the game,” Hartley added.

“Coming away from home, and scoring two goals, you think you’ve got a chance.