Pools have already had a busy summer with 15 new arrivals at the Suit Direct Stadium, with Hartley still keen to strengthen his squad before the September 1 deadline.

And a goalless draw with Tranmere Rovers in the week again emphasised Pools’ need for reinforcements in the final third.

Recent reports had linked Pools with a possible move for former Celtic and Hibernian midfielder Scott Allan, who has since joined Scottish Championship side Arbroath, but Hartley has suggested there are no deals currently at hand.

Paul Hartley says there are no deals imminent at Hartlepool United as things stand. (Credit: John Cripps | MI News)

“No [we’re no closer]. We still want to try and bring a few in,” said Hartley.

“We’ve got two weeks before the window shuts and we know the areas of the pitch where we want to try and fill.

“We’re working really hard to try and get those types of players in, especially at the top end.”

Hartley has admitted to it being a tough window for Pools to negotiate in, having missed out on a number of targets already this summer.

And the Pools boss is anticipating business to run right up to the close of the window.

“It’s part and parcel of football and something you have to try and get used to,” Hartley told The Mail of his transfer frustration.

“You try and get players in and you think you’re close and then it doesn't happen.