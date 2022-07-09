Pools kicked off their UK pre-season schedule with a resounding 6-0 win over Northern League outfit Billingham Synthonia at Stokesley Sports Club.

Pools raced into a five goal lead at the break with goals from Alex Lacey, Jake Hastie, Tom Crawford and a brace from the returning Marcus Carver before teenager Joe Grey added a sixth after the restart.

There was also a first look at new signings Brody Paterson and Callum Cooke in the second half with the former Middlesbrough and Bradford City man close to adding a seventh late in the game when his freekick cannoned back off the bar.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Paul Hartley remained tight-lipped over Leeds United youngster Stuart McKinstry. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

But while the focus for Hartley remains fitness levels within his squad, the Pools boss continues to be active in the transfer market.

And one name which has drawn interest recently, as revealed by The Mail, is Leeds teenager McKinstry.

McKinstry has one-year left on his deal at Elland Road with Pools believed to be considering a loan move for the talented midfielder.

But when asked about their stance on their ex-Motherewell man, Hartley continued to keep his cards close to his chest.

“He’s a good player,” Hartley told The Mail.

“There’s loads of rumours though, isn’t there?

“I won’t give anything away. We’re linked with a lot of players and as soon as we get a player over the line everybody will be the first to know.

“We’re trying [to add players],” said Hartley.

“Hopefully we’ll have some more progress over the next couple of days.

“It’s not easy to get deals done because every club is in the same position. But I’m pretty confident we’ll get some more players in over the next week coming.”

Pools have already made several signings this summer, all of whom bar ex-Kilmarnock defender Euan Murray featured in the win over Billingham Synthonia.