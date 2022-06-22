Letheren became Hartley's first signing since being appointed as the new Pools boss this month after arriving on a free transfer following his exit from League One side Morecambe earlier this year.

Letheren, 34, has an array of Football League experience having enjoyed spells with Barnsley, Doncaster Rovers, Plymouth Argyle and Blackpool to name but a few throughout his career and Pools boss Hartley is hoping to tap into some of that EFL experience having worked with the goalkeeper during his time at Dundee in 2014.

Hartley himself had only two years in England as a player with Millwall and Bristol City having spent the majority of his career in Scotland with Hearts and Celtic.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Kyle Letheren became Hartlepool United's first signing of the summer. (Photo by Charlotte Tattersall/Getty Images)

“He knows the level well and I had him at Dundee,” Hartley told talkSPORT 2’s EFL show.

“He’s come in as a sort of back-up goalkeeper but a goalkeeping coach also. So he’ll bring an experience for myself. He’s played in the leagues so he knows what it’s all about.

“We’ll try to rely on people who know the division but we’ll try and do as much homework as we can.

“We’ll have to bring some more staff in. We’re trying to build a team but I think we’ve got to build a club.”