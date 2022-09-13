Pools were denied their first league win of the season when Daniel Agyei slid in at the back post to cancel out Josh Umerah’s penalty five minutes from time.

It adds to the stoppage time equaliser Pools conceded last time out at Colchester United with Hartley suggesting there could be a mentality issue late in games.

“It is a mental thing,” said Hartley.

Hartlepool United manager Paul Hartley reacts as his side fall to late draw against Crewe Alexandra. (Credit: Mark Fletcher | MI News)

“It’s got to be a mental thing in terms of conceding late on. The game lasts for 90 odd minutes.”

But the Pools boss also added his side must look to be more clinical in the final third, with Umerah in particular squandering a number of opportunities to seal all three points in the second half.

“I'm bitterly disappointed. I felt we were comfortable in the game.

“It's game management. Not to concede with five minutes to go and see the game out, but sometimes you’ve got to be ruthless at the other end because sometimes one goal is not enough.

“We had enough chances, we created enough. We felt really good in the first half. Maybe we didn't start the second half as well but I always felt as though we could score and always felt comfortable.”