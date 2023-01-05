Hartley returned to the Scottish Championship side, the club Hartlepool secured his services from back in June of last year, little over three months on from his Suit Direct Stadium sacking.

Hartley was in charge of Hartlepool for 11 games in total, winning just one of those in the Papa Johns Trophy.

Hartley was axed following a ninth league game without a win in a 2-0 defeat at Sutton United having taken just four points from a possible 27 to start his Hartlepool career.

And the Scotsman, speaking for the first time since being re-appointed at Balmoral Stadium – where he helped guide Cove Rangers to two promotions, admits he has no regrets over his spell in the North East but believes he should have been given more time.

“Sometimes you have to take a chance in life. You have to back yourself,” said Hartley, who took his first managerial job in the Football League when taking charge at the Suit Direct Stadium.

"I wouldn’t say I have any regrets, there’s no point in dwelling on past decisions, and you have to try to take positives from negatives.

"I think I should have been given longer there but they decided otherwise and that’s the point where you have to start looking to the future.