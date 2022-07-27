Harris, who was released by Sunderland earlier in the summer, featured for Hartley’s side in the pre-season defeat to Blackburn Rovers recently but was not involved against the Black Cats.

Harris, 21, has been looking for a new club following his Stadium of Light exit having spent time on loan with Barrow last season.

But 45 minutes is all that Harris will get at the Suit Direct Stadium with Hartley suggesting the striker is keen to take up an opportunity elsewhere.

Paul Hartley has given an update on ex-Sunderland striker Will Harris. Picture by FRANK REID

“I think he’s gone somewhere else,” Hartley told The Mail.

“We were going to try and get him back in at the start of the week but he’s decided to go somewhere else.”