Harris, a former Sunderland striker himself, came off the bench at half-time during Pools' 1-0 defeat to Blackburn Rovers on Wednesday as the striker looks to earn a contract following his release from the Stadium of Light in the summer.

The 21-year-old spent time on loan with Pools’ League Two rivals Barrow last season but failed to find the target in nine appearances for the Bluebirds before returning to Wearside in March.

The striker moved to Sunderland from Burnley in 2020 and made his professional debut in the Black Cats’ 2-1 EFL Trophy win over Lincoln City last season.

Former Sunderland striker Will Harris was handed a trial with Hartlepool United against Blackburn Rovers. Picture by FRANK REID

Harris was given 45 minutes against Championship side Blackburn at the Suit Direct Stadium and showed some potential when linking the play for Pools in the attacking third.

And Pools boss Hartley suggests the 21-year-old will be assessed over the coming days before potentially being handed another opportunity to impress against his former side on Monday.

“Potentially [he’ll get another chance],” Hartley told The Mail.

“He’s a young lad so we’ll have another look at him in training over the next few days and then we’ll take it from there.”

Will Harris was handed his first senior start for Sunderland in the EFL Trophy last season. Picture by FRANK REID

Harris became the latest player to be handed a trial with Pools this pre-season after Portuguese midfielder Joaquim Domingos and advanced midfielders Ben Tollitt and Kyle Scott.

Domingos featured in the defeat to Hibernian in Portugal whilst Tollitt was assessed against non-league duo Billingham Synthonia and Marske United.