McPake is set to confirm his loan exit from Ibrox this week according to reports in Scotland, with Pools one of many number of clubs to have been credited with an interest in the 20-year-old.

McPake has spent a number of season on loan away from the Glasgow club and looks set to do so again this year but the Suit Direct Stadium may not be his destination.

“That’s one which keeps coming up but it’s not one we’ve actually spoken about,” Hartley told The Mail.

Paul Hartley addressed Hartlepool United's link with Rangers winger Josh McPake. (Photo by Lewis Storey/Getty Images)

“He keeps getting linked with us. But that’s about as far as it goes.”

Meanwhile Hartley remains hopeful of further additions ahead of the weekend friendly with League One side Lincoln City with the Pools boss continuing to stress the challenges within the market when it comes to adding attacking reinforcements.

“It’s not an easy window to get players in at the top end. But we’re still trying,” he said.

“We hope to have a couple more in the near future. We’re working hard, but it’s not as easy to get players in at the top area of the field.”

Hartley was speaking after watching his side achieve another pre-season win, this time over non-league side Marske United.