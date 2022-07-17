Sterry has been out of action since the defeat to Hibernian during Pools’ warm weather training camp out in Portugal having missed games with non-league duo Billingham Synthonia and Marske United.

But the 26-year-old had been in line to make his return at the Suit Direct Stadium for the visit of League One Lincoln after completing a series of fitness tests prior to the win over Marske having returned to full-training at the beginning of the week.

Paul Hartley anticipated Sterry being available to him on the assumption he would complete the week of training unscathed.

Jamie Sterry has suffered an injury setback for Hartlepool United. (Credit: Mark Fletcher | MI News)

But that appears not to be the case with the former Newcastle United man suffering a setback in the run up to Saturday’s friendly.

And Pools boss Hartley suggests Sterry will need a scan on the injury, with under two weeks to go until the start of the new season.

“He’s trained but he just picked up another little knock,” Hartley told The Mail.

“We’ll have to see how he is on Monday. He’ll get a scan on his groin and hopefully it’s not too bad.”

Reghan Tumilty has made an encouraging start to pre-season for Hartlepool United. Picture by FRANK REID

But while Sterry may now face a race to be fit for Pools’ trip to Walsall on the opening day of the season, Hartley can be assured in the cover available to him with Reghan Tumilty.

Tumilty was Harltey’s second signing of the summer, arriving after his exit from Raith Rovers at the end of last season.

Tumilty has featured heavily for Pools in Sterry’s absence, and has also registered a goal to his name in the 3-0 win over Marske.

And the 25-year-old gave another decent showing in the draw with Lincoln having featured for the full 90 minutes.

“That’s why we’ve tried to be strong in every position,” explained Hartley.

“We cannot just go with one full-back on either side, we’ve got to make sure we’ve got two for cover in case anybody gets injured because that will happen throughout the season.