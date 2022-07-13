Niang is a new signing at the Suit Direct Stadium after the midfielder joined from Partick Thistle earlier in the summer.

But the 22-year-old has had to occupy a new role during Hartlepool United’s previous two fixtures alongside central defender Alex Lacey while Euan Murray remains sidelined with a hamstring issue.

Niang was arguably Pools’ best player in their pre-season win over Marske United recently as he displayed his composure on the ball and his willingness to build attacks from the back.

Mouhamed Niang went off injured in Hartlepool United's pre-season win over Marske United. Picture by FRANK REID

The Senegalese capped his performance with a goal but was soon after forced off having picked up a knock.

Niang had featured in every minute of Pools’ pre-season up until that point, with Hartley hoping his new recruit will be able to feature in Saturday’s fixture with Lincoln.

“He’s ok. He just has a little bit of a twisted ankle,” Hartley told The Mail.

“Hopefully it’s not too bad. We’ll assess him and see where we are [ahead of Saturday].”

Jamie Sterry is set to feature for Hartlepool United against Lincoln City. (Credit: Mark Fletcher | MI News)

Should Niang not make the game against the Imps, it leaves Hartley short at centre back with Lacey the only fit and recognised name on the books.

Full-back Reagan Ogle provided makeshift cover during the second half at Marske while Murray remains absent through injury.

Murray was in attendance at Mount Pleasant, alongside Jamie Sterry who has also being missing through injury, although the former Newcastle United man did take part in pre-match fitness testing on Tuesday, but remains a week away from a return to training.

“I don’t think he’s too far away,” said Hartley.

“He’ll probably be back working with the physios over the next few days and then we’ll look to get him back into full training on Monday.”

Hartley is more hopeful of positive news on Sterry who has missed each of the last two games with Billingham Synthonia and Marske.

Sterry returned to full training at the beginning of the week and looks set to play at part at the Suit Direct Stadium.