Pools head to London to take on the early League Two leaders, with Hartley’s side still searching for their first win of the campaign.

But with just one week left until the window closes, much of the focus remains on transfer business at the Suit Direct Stadium, with Hartley still keen to add to his squad.

The Pools boss has revealed the club has offers in for players but suggests we may not see much activity until after the weekend, as clubs continue to finalise their squads heading into the final few days of the window.

Hartlepool United manager Paul Hartley is expecting transfer business to go down to the wire with Pools set for Leyton Orient trip. (Credit: Mark Fletcher | MI News)

“No,” Hartley said when asked whether anything is imminent.

“I think you’ll probably see a lot of movement after the weekend where players might be surplus to requirements and then we’ve got to try and move and get them.

“We’ve made offers for players, we’re just waiting to hear back from some of them, but I think you’re going to probably have to wait until after the weekend before anything falls into place.”

Despite what he expects to be a delay, Hartley believes Pools will be busy over the final seven days of the window, hinting things may go right down to the wire ahead of Thursday’s 11pm deadline.

“I think [we’ll be busy],” said Hartley.

“It’ll be interesting. I think we will be busy on Thursday, possibly last minute.