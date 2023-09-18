Watch more videos on Shots!

Askey’s message has been clear since the beginning of the season that his players will need to shape up or shape out and after conceding in nine straight games to start the National League season the Hartlepool boss appears to have reached the precipice when it comes to considering his options.

Pools were undone by two goals in the space of three minutes early in the second half against Woking as Ricky Korboa scored twice to condemn Askey to just a second defeat at the Suit Direct Stadium in his tenure – a first this season.

Askey has been persistent in his desire to add to his squad – with injuries also mounting up for Hartlepool. But the continued nature of his side’s struggles in defence has left Askey, seemingly, with little choice but to explore his options.

John Askey will look to add to his squad to improve Hartlepool United's defensive record. (Photo: Chris Donnelly | MI News)

"Yeah [that’s where we’re at] and they know that so it’s up to them,” he told BBC Radio Tees.

"It’s not easy to bring players in at this time of the season but we’ve got to try and do it and bring somebody in who can improve us. It’s no use bringing somebody in if it’s going to be the same old story."

He added: “It’s hard because I’ve never had a team that’s conceded goals [like we’re doing].

"Usually the work rate, even if we’re not quite up to it, has been enough to stop other teams from scoring.

"I’ll have a look at the goals again, I know they came from two mistakes to start off with, and see where we can do better. But at the end of the day, individuals have got to start and take a little bit more responsibility and we’ve got to be a little bit more aggressive and stronger.

"I know what works but it comes down to personnel.

"You can put things in place and you can work on it and work on it, which we do.