Joe Grey opened the scoring before Chris Maguire, who endured an ill-fated spell with Pools two years ago, equalised from the penalty spot.

Player ratings from Hartlepool United's hard-fought 1-1 draw at Eastleigh

Hartlepool United survived some late pressure to take a point away from Hampshire following a 1-1 draw with Eastleigh – here’s how the players rated.
By Robbie Stelling
Published 24th Mar 2024, 09:30 GMT

Pools were the better side for large parts of the game until a controversial decision to award Eastleigh a penalty with 13 minutes of normal time remaining tipped the balance in favour of the hosts.

Nevertheless Pools held firm thanks to some goalkeeping heroics and some help from the woodwork – here’s how our matchday reporter rated each players’ performance.

Outstanding. Kicked well and commanded his area and without a string of late saves, notably from Paul McCallum and Enzio Boldewijn, Pools would have headed home empty-handed.

1. Pete Jameson: 9

Another solid showing from Ferguson, who did well to deal with the dangerous raiding runs of Oscar Rutherford while still getting forward himself as often as he could.

2. David Ferguson: 7

Together with Luke Waterfall, the 32-year-old kept Paul McCallum and Scott Quigley very quiet while he again proved his is comfortable in possession with some good passes out of defence.

3. Tom Parkes: 8

It looked like he really relished the challenge posed by two of the league's most powerful marksmen and he maintained his excellent start to his Pools career with a dominant display.

4. Luke Waterfall: 8

