1 . Pete Jameson: 8

Another superb showing from Jameson, who turns 31 on Sunday and has improved no end since his return to the side last month. Having struggled during the first few months of his season long loan spell from Harrogate, with Joel Dixon often preferred to him, he has excelled after Kevin Phillips handed him the gloves ahead of March's stalemate with Southend. His display in Surrey was not without one or two nervous moments from crosses, misjudging a couple and flapping at another, but he made a string of excellent saves to make sure Pools held on to all three points, notably when denying both Alfie Rutherford and Charlie Carter. Photo: FRANK REID 2024