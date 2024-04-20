1. Pete Jameson: 8
Another superb showing from Jameson, who turns 31 on Sunday and has improved no end since his return to the side last month. Having struggled during the first few months of his season long loan spell from Harrogate, with Joel Dixon often preferred to him, he has excelled after Kevin Phillips handed him the gloves ahead of March's stalemate with Southend. His display in Surrey was not without one or two nervous moments from crosses, misjudging a couple and flapping at another, but he made a string of excellent saves to make sure Pools held on to all three points, notably when denying both Alfie Rutherford and Charlie Carter. Photo: FRANK REID 2024
2. David Ferguson: 6
Got forward well all afternoon but struggled to deal with Jimmy Muitt in the second half, although he was by no means the only one. Photo: Frank Reid
3. Tom Parkes: 6
One of his few vulnerabilities appears to be when attackers run at him with pace and the experienced defender struggled to get to grips with Dorking's fluid front line. Photo: Frank Reid
4. Luke Waterfall: 6
Was quickest to react in the box after Pete Jameson's save rebounded into a dangerous area and did really well to clear in the second half but, like Parkes alongside him, found things tough when the home side's attackers were able to turn and run at him. Photo: Mark Fletcher
