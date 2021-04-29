Poolie Podcast: View from The Vic - Hartlepool United's crucial bank holiday double header against Chesterfield and Bromley previewed

We’ve launched a new Hartlepool United podcast to bring you further insight, analysis and interviews from Victoria Park.

Poolie Podcast: View from The Vic will feature our HUFC writer Dominic Scurr every week alongside fans discussing the big talking points from Clarence Road as Pools push for promotion back to the Football League.

The podcast, links below, will be out each week featuring a different fan as part of our extensive and unrivalled coverage of the club.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Poolie Podcast: View from The Vic.

This week sees Dom joined by our Football Clubs Editor Rich Mennear to discuss the two week break ahead of a crucial bank holiday double header against Chesterfield and Bromley.

If you fancy being on our new podcast in the coming weeks, please email [email protected] and we’ll look to get you on!

A message from the Football Clubs Editor

Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Hartlepool United coverage 365 days a year.

This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription to our new sports-only package here.