Hartlepool United star Anthony Mancini has hailed his "good relationship" with head coach Anthony Limbrick.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It's been a difficult start to life in the Pools dugout for the likeable Limbrick, who has won just one of his opening nine matches since replacing veteran Lennie Lawrence at the beginning of last month. Prior to his sudden promotion to the top job, Limbrick spent three months as Lawrence's number two and established a close relationship with the mercurial Mancini. Although Pools fans might well feel as though Limbrick has not yet managed to implement his more possession-based approach on his new side, the Australian will be hoping that Mancini's return will provide him with a big boost. While the 23-year-old has a chequered record with injuries, his talent is undeniable and there were signs he was getting back to his best when he was struck down by a groin issue in January.

Both supporters and the under-pressure Limbrick will be hoping that Mancini's return can re-energise Pools. Their miserable recent run has seen them slip perilously close to the National League relegation zone and defeat this weekend at the hands of a resurgent Boston United would risk dragging them into a dogfight at the wrong end of the table.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Limbrick has inherited an unenviable position. Not only does he have to contend with his side's slide down the table, he is also having to manage the considerable off-field uncertainty following the sudden resignation of chairman Raj Singh last week. Mancini's return as a second half substitute during Saturday's draw with Solihull Moors provided a much-needed boost at the end of an exceptionally challenging few days for everyone at the club, particularly the Australian. Mancini, who must be desperately hoping he can stay injury-free between now and the end of another frustrating campaign, is determined to help Pools secure their National League status and has been full of praise for Limbrick despite a challenging run of results.

The popular Frenchman, who returned from injury last week, was full of praise for head coach Anthony Limbrick despite a challenging start to his tenure. Picture by Frank Reid.

"Anthony's the kind of coach that is always talking to his players, he's close to his players," he said.

"It's always good to have a strong relationship with your coach and manager and I feel I have that with Anthony. I have a good relationship with him.

"I don't feel like much has changed since he took over, he's very supportive of me and I enjoy working with him."