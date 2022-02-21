The Pools boss has been impressed with the midfielder since his appointment as manager with the 22-year-old becoming a regular for the first team after a string of fine performances.

But the one thing which has been missing from Crawford’s game in that time has been his ability to find the back of the net.

While Crawford has not been renowned for his goal scoring record so far in his career, by playing in the more advanced role of the midfield three at the Suit Direct Stadium the onus perhaps falls more on his shoulders to chip in with goals from the midfield.

Tom Crawford scored his first league goal for Hartlepool United in the 1-1 draw with Sutton United. (Credit: Mark Fletcher | MI News)

But Saturday’s first league goal against Sutton United is sure to boost the midfielder’s confidence in front of goal after he brought down Zaine Francis-Angol’s cross to cleverly lift beyond Dean Bouzanis into the roof of the net.

Crawford’s only other goal for Pools came in an FA Cup qualifying tie with Ilkeston Town back in October 2020 and Lee is pleased the midfielder has finally been able to break his league duck in Saturday’s draw with Sutton.

“I’m delighted for anyone to get on the scoresheet. But on about consistency, his performances the last couple of weeks have been fantastic and he took his goal fantastically well,” said Lee.

“It’s pleasing he arrived in the box at the right time and that’s one thing I'd moaned about at half-time.

Tom Crawford has been in good form for Hartlepool United since Graeme Lee's appointment. (Credit: Federico Maranesi | MI News)

“It was probably the third phase of a set play when we got the goal but it was nice and a relaxed finish.”

Lee added: “I’ve seen his quality and what he offers. I’ve had many chats with him regarding taking more responsibility on the pitch.

“I feel as though he’s got a lot to offer and I feel as though sometimes when we first came in he was a bit safe and happy to give the ball back to somebody else.

“But I want him to go forward with the ball because he’s got a lot to offer.”

Crawford is one of a number of midfielders vying for a spot in Lee’s starting line-up and the Pools boss has challenged him to maintain his levels of consistency if he is to remain in the starting XI.

It comes after the 22-year-old looked to have cemented his place in the Lee’s thoughts with a number of consecutive appearances before he was dropped over the Christmas period.

“Consistency is massive for him now. He played a couple of games for me and then he came back out of the team because I felt as though he dipped and he lacked that intensity.

“But when he’s at the intensity he's a massive part of the team and the last few games he's been at that.

“If he continues to do that we’ve got a hell of a player.”

Crawford is expected to keep his place in the side for the trip to Colchester United with midfielders Bryn Morris and Joe White both doubts after picking up knocks in the draw with Sutton.

