The 25-year-old was an unused substitute for all of Limbrick's first six games in charge but has started the last five matches, producing a number of assured performances. Picture by Frank Reid.

Hartlepool United defender Billy Sass-Davies has been discussing his relationship with Tom Parkes and Luke Waterfall.

The 25-year-old has found himself behind the experienced pair in the pecking order for large parts of the season but has established himself in the side lately under Anthony Limbrick.

Parkes has enjoyed another outstanding campaign. The former Bristol Rovers, Carlisle and Exeter man has been an almost ever-present for Pools in the heart of the defence and is one of the front-runners for the club's player of the season award. His impressive form was rewarded with a new contract, making him one of just a handful of players to have committed their futures to the club beyond this season. Saturday's hard-fought win over play-off chasing Halifax epitomised the calibre of Parkes' performances this term; with Pools holding onto a one-goal lead, the defender made a remarkable clearance with his head despite being stricken on the floor, throwing himself towards Luca Thomas and taking the ball of the attacker's toes. His awareness, dominance and leadership - but most of all his spirit, determination and courage - have made him a fan favourite in the North East.

It's been a more mixed campaign for Waterfall. Having been appointed captain in the summer, the veteran was sent off twice in his first four appearances this season and has struggled for both form and fitness at times this term. The 34-year-old has made 25 appearances this season but has not started a game in more than a month.

By his own admission, Sass-Davies has endured a "frustrating" first season at Victoria Park. After signing for Pools in the summer following a successful trial, reuniting with then-manager Darren Sarll, the former Crewe defender found his opportunities limited in the opening months of the campaign. It took him some time to convince Anthony Limbrick, who replaced Lennie Lawrence at the beginning of February, that he deserved a place in the side. Sass-Davies, who was capped eight times by Wales at under-21 level, didn't feature in any of the Australian's first six games in charge and found himself out of favour even after Pools switched to a 3-5-2 formation, with full-back Dan Dodds and midfielder Jack Hunter both picked ahead of him. However, Sass-Davies has started all of the last five matches and his generally assured performances mean he can be confident of keeping his place between now and the end of the season.

The three centre-halves have an interesting dynamic. Even after Limbrick changed to a three at the back, it would appear there is not space in the side for all three men; the Australian, who has preferred to deploy David Ferguson, naturally a full-back, on the left of the three, suggested in the week that a back three comprising three centre-halves might have trouble defending the channels. At the moment, Limbrick's first choice trio appears to be Ferguson, Parkes, who has captained the side in Waterfall's absence, and Sass-Davies.

Yet despite the competition for places between the three men, Sass-Davies maintains a close relationship with both Parkes and Waterfall. The three all live together, and Sass-Davies feels the trio have spurred each other on this term.

"They're both really, really good players," he said.

"I really get on well with them off the pitch.

"There is obviously competition, I want to play and they want to play. I think we all just push each other to be as good as we can be. We're always doing extras after training. I live with them in the players' house as well, so we're always talking off the pitch and we go out for coffees and catch-ups.

"There's competition, we all want to play, but at the same time we all want each other to do well."