The experienced goalkeeper has started all 11 games since Anthony Limbrick replaced Lennie Lawrence, keeping a clean sheet in last week's hard-fought win over play-off chasing Halifax. Picture by Frank Reid.

Hartlepool United goalkeeper Adam Smith has described Anthony Limbrick and Gavin Skelton as "brilliant".

The pair were appointed in November following the departure of Darren Sarll, with Limbrick replacing Lennie Lawrence in the hotseat in February. While Skelton, who spent five years as assistant manager at Carlisle, has worked diligently in the background as first team coach, Limbrick has been thrust into the limelight in his role as head coach. The initial expectation was that Limbrick - charismatic, energetic and ambitious - would replace Lawrence in the top job in the summer, only for the veteran to announce his sudden decision to take a step back following a run of four games without a win.

The Australian made an instant impact, masterminding a win over Sutton in his opening match at the helm. However, things soon took a turn for the worse and Pools endured a miserable run of eight games without a win as they slipped out of play-off contention and were, fleetingly, left looking nervously over their shoulders towards the bottom four. In recent weeks, Limbrick, who has previous managerial experience with the likes of Woking, Welsh side The New Saints and Gibraltar's Manchester 62, has managed to arrest the recent slump. Pools produced improved performances in draws with Eastleigh and Solihull Moors and have won their last two games, thumping a resurgent Boston and edging past play-off chasing Halifax. A win on Saturday against relegated Ebbsfleet, who have lost 14 and drawn six of their 20 away games this term, would see Pools record three consecutive victories for the first time since the opening weeks of last season.

Limbrick was handed the reins at a difficult time. Pools were without a win in four games and beginning to lose momentum, while influential attackers Joe Grey and Anthony Mancini had both been sidelined with serious injuries. The Australian's progress has not been helped by developments off the field - there was conternation when strength and conditioning coach Carl Dickinson's departure went unannounced, while the club's future was thrown into doubt when enigmatic chairman Raj Singh resigned last month. At last, however, there is light at the end of the tunnel; recent results have started to bring the feelgood factor back to Victoria Park, while there are increasing suggestions that talks to complete a takeover of the club are at an advanced stage.

Smith is well-placed to provide his verdict on the impact of Limbrick and Skelton. Not only is he the club's first choice in-between the sticks, the 32-year-old has been the goalkeeping coach since the departure of Paul Woolston, who left to join UAE Pro League side Al Jazira in October. Despite a slow start as Limbrick fought to implement his own style and shape on his new side, the signs are now good and Smith has been impressed by the impact of both the Pools head coach and Gavin Skelton.

"They've been brilliant," he said.

"It makes my job so much easier working with a great group of staff and a great group of goalkeepers.

"We've felt for some time that the results weren't far away, we'd been playing well without quite getting over the line. The performances have been there, just the wins hadn't.

"It's nice that they've started to come now and we're hoping we can kick on and end the season strongly now."