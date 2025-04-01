Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Hartlepool United head coach Anthony Limbrick has described new signing Darryl Ombang as a "big character".

The teenager signed for Pools on loan from Leeds until the end of the season last week following the departure of Owen Foster, who returned to parent club Hull before heading out on loan again, joining National League South promotion-chasers Torquay. Foster's exit had left Pools dangerously light in-between the sticks, with youngster Harry Conyard taking his place among the substitutes for the first time ahead of the win over Boston last month.

Pools do have a number of promising goalkeepers on their books. As well as academy stopper Conyard, Josh Mazfari has enjoyed an impressive season with Northern League Division One leaders Redcar Athletic, keeping a remarkable 25 clean sheets. However, with Conyard still developing in the youth team and Mazfari in the midst of a title race, Pools had been eager to bring in another option to provide cover and competition for the experienced Adam Smith, who kept his first clean sheet in eight matches in Saturday's win over Halifax.

The weekend's game was the first time Ombang, who has been capped by England at under-17 level and spent time out on loan with Ossett United and Farsley Celtic, featured in the Pools squad. While he was an unused substitute as his new side recorded back-to-back wins for the first time since November, he certainly managed to play his part in the celebrations, leading the chanting with the more than 500 Pools fans who made the trip to West Yorkshire at full time.

The Leeds United goalkeeper signed on loan for Pools following the departure of Owen Foster last month. Picture by Hartlepool United Football Club.

"Darryl's been good, he's obviously a big character," Limbrick said.

"You could tell that at the end there. He just snuck through and celebrated with the fans which was great.

"He's a young keeper who has had a couple of loans. If called upon, we're confident he'll do what's needed. He's pushing Smith who I think has done well. We're pleased we've managed to get Darryl in and get some cover.

"He adds to the other good goalkeepers we've got, Maz (Josh Mazfari) and Harry (Conyard) in the youth team as well. They're all doing well and we're really happy with that."